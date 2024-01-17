Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

To the Editor:

I believe the residents of The Villages, in general, are proud of their upscale community. I understand that CDD 6 has a new requirement that in order to put in a complaint about a deed restriction violation, one must be a resident of The Villages (or possibly, even a Villager that resides in CDD 6). Before this was a requirement, I put in request for The Villages to drive down Cherry Lake Road (but I also gave specific addresses of offenders) and take a look at what us “outsiders” have to look at each and every time we leave our homes. As far as I know, absolutely nothing was done about the obvious (and classless) violations. This is a request for each and every resident of CDD 6 to drive down Cherry Lake Road. Tell me, does the view on Cherry Lake Road looking toward The Villages look like one is on the outskirts of an upscale community? I would hope your answer is a resounding “No.” If you are a Villager willing to take the drive down Cherry Lake Road and are proud of your upscale community, please take the time to report these obvious violations of your deed restrictions. The correction of these deed violations will help to make it so that “outsiders” and anyone else driving by, view The Villages as the beautiful retirement development that it is.

Tracy Schwartz

Fruitland Park