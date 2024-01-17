54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Sumter County residents can dispose of electronics and hazardous waste

By Staff Report

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will take place Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County residents can drop off eligible items free of charge.

In 2023, more than a thousand Sumter County residents participated in four Amnesty Day events.

Each year, residents drop off more than 100,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 50,000 pounds of hazardous material. After Saturday’s event, the next Amnesty Day will be Saturday, April 6 at Lake Okahumpka Park.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Please DO NOT bring:
1. Biological/infectious waste
2. Explosives
3. Radioactive waste
4. Empty paint cans
5. Tires
For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders have to put up with the classless deed restriction violations

A Fruitland Park resident points to the unkempt area on the back edge of The Villages that “outsiders” have to look at every day.

Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase offers some observations about how golf carts are being operated in the golf cart lanes.

The Villages Daily Sun and WVLG are propaganda tools

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun and radio station WVLG are propaganda tools cleverly controlled by the Developer.

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos