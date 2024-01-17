Sumter County residents can dispose of electronics and hazardous waste

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will take place Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County residents can drop off eligible items free of charge.



In 2023, more than a thousand Sumter County residents participated in four Amnesty Day events.

Each year, residents drop off more than 100,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 50,000 pounds of hazardous material. After Saturday’s event, the next Amnesty Day will be Saturday, April 6 at Lake Okahumpka Park.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Please DO NOT bring:

1. Biological/infectious waste

2. Explosives

3. Radioactive waste

4. Empty paint cans

5. Tires

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday