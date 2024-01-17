Sumter officials may adjust controversial study on fire assessment fees

Sumter County officials may adjust a controversial study rejected last year to calculate fire assessment fees for the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Those fees would apply only to Sumter County Fire and EMS, which provides services outside The Villages.

Covering fire and ambulance costs for the Villages Public Safety Department (VPSD) will be a task of the VPSD Dependent District Board, which held its first meeting last month. VPSD provides fire and ambulance services in The Villages.

Last year’s study recommended calculating commercial and industrial fire assessment fees based on square footage, which prompted an outcry from business owners who said their annual fees could reach $40,000 or more.

Heated opposition at a public hearing caused commissioners to abandon the plan, leaving them with fire fees of $125 per parcel, a $1 increase.

Rejecting the higher fees spawned a financial crisis and severe budget cuts for both departments.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday night, Sumter County commissioners said they are determined not to get stuck again in the same logjam.

“I’m afraid we’re going to get caught in another jam and not have time to talk about it,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue. “I don’t want to get put in a situation where we have to make a decision today.”

Commissioner Don Wiley suggested scheduling as many meetings as necessary to fully review the fire assessment fees.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the revised study recommendations and proposed budgets for all county departments will be available by May. Commissioners will set a tentative tax rate in July with final budget adoption in September.

Arnold said the fire fees must address an estimated $9.3-million budget gap after other revenue sources including property taxes and ambulance transport fees.

The revised study is expected to offer alternatives and methods for calculating square footage requirements for some businesses like RV park owners.

Bogue also suggested offering additional money over three to five years to firefighters and paramedics who gave up an 8.7 cost-of-living increase given this year to other county employees to help meet budget cuts and avoid layoffs.

Next year’s cost-of-living increase is expected to be 3.2 percent and commissioners agreed with a plan to restrict future increases to 2 to 5 percent.

Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson said next year’s budget can be limited through staffing fewer firefighters per unit and putting six ambulances on the street instead of nine projected in this year’s budget. He said the department currently operates four ambulances and two more units during peak times.