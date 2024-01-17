Villager helps nab man suspected of stealing his golf cart

A Villager helped nab a man suspected of stealing his golf cart.

The Villager dialed 911 when he spotted his black Yamaha golf cart traveling on Madero Drive in the early morning hours Wednesday with only its fog lights on, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The owner “immediately recognized” his golf cart due to the fog lights and the style of the golf cart.

The Villager followed the stolen golf cart on Madero Drive when the golf cart thief cut over onto the golf cart path at the Tierra Del Sol Championship Course. The owner provided a description of the thief and the clothes he was wearing.

A deputy found the golf cart after it was abandoned elsewhere on Madero Drive. The serial number had been removed, but the owner was able to positively identify his golf cart. While the deputy was at the scene of the abandoned golf cart, another homeowner called 911 after a suspicious man, fitting the description of the golf cart thief, was caught on surveillance in her back yard.

The same deputy soon spotted the suspected golf thief walking on the grass in the area of Morse Boulevard and Rio Grande Avenue. He was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Ronald Miller of Leesburg. He had a golf cart key in his pocket.

Miller was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and loitering.

Miller had been released from the Sumter County Detention Center on Jan. 8 following his arrest the previous day when he allegedly stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise at a local Walmart.

Miller has a criminal history which includes a 2022 drug arrest at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford and a 2021 arrest after a traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford.