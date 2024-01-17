40.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Wider golf cart lanes may not be the solution

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The width of the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard could be wider, and on other streets,
for that matter. But that may not be the solution.
However, for whatever reason, some golf cart drivers feel the need to hug the white line in the golf cart lane, which in turn makes the car drivers hesitant to pass.
Then there are the car drivers that like to weave back and forth in the car lane and also into to the golf cart lane.
People need to stay in the center of their lane.

Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase

 

