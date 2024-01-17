54.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Wildwood officials warn residents to be on lookout for water discoloration

By Staff Report

Wildwood officials are advising residents with city water service that annual maintenance work on fire hydrants may cause temporary changes in water pressure and color.

The contractor conducting hydrant flushing for the Sumter County Fire Department began work in different areas of the county last November and is expected to reach Wildwood city limits next week. Annual maintenance is critical to ensuring hydrants function properly in the event of an emergency.

Flushing can change water pressure for commercial and residential customers connected to the same mains, and can dislodge accumulated sediment, resulting in short-term water discoloration. The color changes are an aesthetic issue that does not affect safety but can cause staining on surfaces and laundered materials.

“In the past, we have seen discoloration continue longer than expected, and are taking significant steps to address the issue,” said Assistant Utility Director Jason Martin, who has been spearheading Wildwood’s ongoing initiative to replace older galvanized steel piping with those made of non-rusting materials and implement enhanced micro-filtering and treatment at the city’s water plants.

“While these steps are expected to be long-term solutions,” Martin continued, “this necessary annual flushing can still cause noticeable temporary effects that should subside after a few hours. We absolutely want to hear from customers who see prolonged effects so we can investigate and look for more immediate corrections.”

City officials do not know how long it will take for the county’s contractor to complete hydrant flushing within Wildwood but will provide an update when work is finished.

Anyone receiving City of Wildwood water service who experiences quality issues that do not resolve quickly–during hydrant flushing or otherwise–should call (352) 330-1336 to have a water technician dispatched to their area.

