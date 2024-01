Meet “Lucky” the turtle. After leaving its perch atop a tree at Hogeye Pathway to pick up breakfast, this American Kestrel suddenly realized that it was going to be a lot more effort to eat his meal than he was willing to expend. So he ended up leaving the little turtle that he worked so hard to capture and begin his hunt again. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

