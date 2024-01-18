Deputies capture suspected drug dealer after chase exceeding 100 mph

Marion County sheriff’s deputies captured a suspected drug dealer after a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Johnny Earl Potts Jr., 51, of Summerfield, was driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a deputy attempted to execute a traffic stop after discovering the Kentucky native was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Sumter County, including a charge for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Rather than stopping, Potts drove through a gas station parking lot and then began passing vehicles at a speed of more than 100 mph. He ran several stop signs “endangering the lives of multiple civilians on the road,” the report said.

Deputies deployed stop sticks and used a Precision Immobilization Technique to finally bring the vehicle to a halt. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, as well as a pair of metallic knuckles. Deputies also learned that Potts’ driver’s license has been revoked since 2007.

Potts was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Marion County Jail.