Thursday, January 18, 2024
Driver in possession of Oxycodone claims she doesn’t know how pills wound up in purse

By Staff Report
A driver in possession of Oxycodone claimed she doesn’t know how the pills wound up in purse.

Donna Anne Kincaid, 37, of Ocala, was driving a gray Hyundai Accent which did not have operable tag lights at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. 301 and Pepper Tree Lane.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine. A small container of blood glucose test strips was found in Kincaid’s purse. The container also held seven pills determined to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride. She said she did not know how the pills got into her purse.

The officer found that Kincaid had been arrested on multiple drug charges in November by the Ocala Police Department. She had been free on $8,000 bond at the time of her arrest in Wildwood.

Due to the bond violation, Kincaid was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

