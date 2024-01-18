55.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Driver with suspended license admits to smoking marijuana

By Staff Report
Gabriel Elijah Spencer

A driver with a suspended license admitted he had been smoking marijuana after he was pulled over.

Gabriel Elijah Spencer, 21, of Wildwood, was driving a gray Toyota passenger car shortly before midnight Wednesday on County Road 462 when a license plate reader notified a deputy that the Toyota’s registered owner had a suspended license due to an unpaid ticket, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Spencer “blankly stared out the front of (the) windshield” and appeared to have “droopy” eyelids. The “distinct odor” of burnt marijuana was detected. Fresh ash was spotted in Spencer’s lap. He admitted he had smoked marijuana about 10 minutes earlier.

An orange-and-black gym bag was found in the car and it contained several empty metal tin cans marked “Fluent Black Cartridge High Potency Cannabis Oil.” One of the tins had a prescription label with Spencer’s name on it.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered .000. He provided a urine sample upon request.

Hew as arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

