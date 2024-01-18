54.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Golf cart lanes on Morse Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved to Spanish Springs in August of 2023, and Morse Boulevard is our main thoroughfare now. We agree with previous Letter to the Editor about the golf cart lanes being too narrow. There is room on both sides to widen those lanes and make it much safer for both cars, and golf carts when traveling side by side. Golf carts having to turn left onto Morse are risking their safety as well. We hope these letters will be forwarded to the correct authorities for action. Thank you

Fred and Emma Massie
Spanish Springs

 

