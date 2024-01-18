It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

To the Editor:

I read Ken Sulko’s letter that he wrote a few days earlier and thought how sad. Here is someone who believes Trump’s lies and doesn’t want to look at his record as president. I looked at his record and this is what I found:

1) If you can say: “Even though Trump was faced with the pandemic, he still pulled us out of it! If you don’t admit it then I’m sorry that you are so politicized that you don’t recognize Trump’s good results.” I looked at the facts and learned that on the day Trump left office there were 24.3 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and over 405,000 fatalities. That’s a good result? The US had the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. Remember he repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus. But remember this: In March 2020 he privately admitted to reporter Bob Woodward that he was deliberately misleading the public on the dangers of the virus in an effort to avoid inducing panic. According to public health experts, Trump’s nonchalant approach cost lives.

2) The U.S. faced one of the worst economic crises in it’s history under Trump linked to his disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you remember the 22 million jobs that were lost between February and April 2020? When Trump left office, the U.S. national debt was at the highest level since World War II. Remember the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent? The rich loved it as they got richer. It was suppose to juice up the economy, but it didn’t. It only managed to increase our national debt.

There are more facts about Trump’s disastrous presidency which I will share at another time. Nothing but the facts and not through rose-colored glasses.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley