By Staff Report
Michelle Ann Bunn, age 61, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024 at HCA West Marion Hospital. She was born May 4, 1962 in South Haven, Michigan to the late Charles Hanko and Ann (McDonald) Warner.

Michelle was from Hartford, Michigan and later moved to Summerfield, Florida in 2008. She was a manager for Jos. A Bank Clothier in Sumter Landing. Michelle then worked for Fairfield Farms as a landscape designer in Oxford/The Villages for the last five years. She loved going kayaking with anyone that wanted to go. The beach was another “happy place” for her and cherished her time with her grandchildren. Being a landscape designer, she loved her flowers too!

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hanko and stepfather, Tommie Dale Warner.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Joe Bunn; children, Nicholas (Britney) Lemmerhart, Tyler (Kendel) Bunn and Nicole “Nicki” (Isaac) Hermann; mother, Ann Warner; brothers, Tony (Ann Marie) Lahndorf, Troy (Tammy Nicholas) Lahndorf, Michael (Jeanetta Slabaugh) Warner and Chris (Sherry) Warner; sisters, Becky (Mike) Stone and Shannon (Chad Watkins) Hanko and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her pups, Mia, Riley and Marley and many nieces and nephews.

