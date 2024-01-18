The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of The Villages

These are my opinions of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly with respect to The Villages:

The Good

-Relatively low amenity fees for all that we have access to

-Large number of golf courses, outdoor sports courts/fields, recreation centers, etc.

-Good entertainment at the Town Squares and other venues daily

-Well maintained landscaping in the common areas of The Villages

-Community Watch 24/7 patrols of all neighborhoods

-Wide variety of resident-run clubs

-Designated golf cart community

-Enjoy central Florida weather

-Close proximity to beaches, Orlando amusements, etc.

The Bad

-Virtually no pedestrian sidewalks in any neighborhoods which forces elderly residents and young children (Middleton) to walk in the streets

-Multi-modal cart paths that are too narrow, some as narrow as 45 inches

-Lack of off-road multi-modal paths along major roads (Morse Blvd, Marsh Bend Trail, Meggison, Rio Grande, etc.) within The Villages

-Bridges (Lake Sumter, etc.) that have dangerously narrow cart lanes

-Residential streets that are too narrow for safe on-street parking, some streets like Chula Vista have on-street parking in the cart lanes

-Ineffective at ensuring intersection signs, pavement markings, and sight corridors are in compliance with FDOT and MUTCD standards, requires coordination with local governments and VCCDD Departments

-New neighborhoods south of Hwy 44 have limited options for convenient dining and entertainment -Some neighborhoods are plagued with noise from the Florida Turnpike

The Ugly

-The Developer (Mark Morse and family) seems to be more concerned with making money and building homes then they are at making The Villages a safe community for all residents -There seems to be no Government entity willing to stand up to the Developer to force them to design safety into their communities

-Residents don’t really appreciate the safety problems that are designed into The Villages until they have moved in and it is too late

-The marketing plan for The Villages is somewhat misleading at times

-CDDs struggle to find ways to overcome the safety problems they are left with that could have been avoided if the Developer had been more concerned with designing a truly safe community

Like the thousands of others who have moved into The Villages, I moved here because I felt the Good outweighed the Bad. However, I would be much happier if the Developer had addressed the safety concerns when they designed The Villages. It would be good if the Developer would periodically have an opportunity for residents to provide feedback to them and they would seriously consider the feedback. I’m not optimistic that Mark Morse and family will ever willingly decide to change their priorities and focus as much on safety as they do on making money and fitting as many homes into each acre of land as they can.

Ken Mann is a resident of The Villages.