Villages couple who bought out-of-compliance home hit with complaint

A Villages couple who bought an out-of-compliance home have been hit with a complaint about their landscaping.

The home of Michael and Mary Lou Mastin at 3357 Fountainhead Ave. in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

On Aug. 9, a complaint was lodged with Community Standards, claiming approval was never granted by the Architectural Review Committee for the landscaping at the home. An investigation revealed an application had never been filed with the ARC.

The Mastins, who were not present at the hearing, had indicated to Community Standards the landscaping was already in place when they bought the home in 2017 for $320,000.

The couple could apply for retroactive approval of their landscaping, but have yet to file an application.

CDD 10 Board Chairman John Miller, a former member of the ARC, was puzzled by the Mastins’ lack of response.

He said it appeared any violations with the landscaping are “minor” and would be easy to correct.

“They need to file an application,” he said.

He noted that four months have passed and the Mastins have yet to file the application.

If they fail to take action within 45 days, they will begin to be fined $50 per day until they resolve the situation.

In an all-districts meeting at Savannah Center in 2023, supervisors from across The Villages agreed the No. 1 problem in The Villages is the sale of out-of-compliance homes to buyers who are clueless about the violations.