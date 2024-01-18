World War II and Vietnam veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Six veterans were gifted Quilts of Valor during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Quilts of Valor are handmade, personalized reminders meant to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice to the nation. They are presented to veterans in front of their family and friends by the Khaki Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages. A couple of the quilts were provided by the Sewing Studio Patriotic Group.

Sheila Robbins, who has been a member of the Quilt of Valor Foundation since 2015, coordinates the presentations and personalization of the quilts for each veteran.

“Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker,” said Robbins of the quilting process.

Robert Beale served as a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943-1946 during World War II. He recounted joining the Corps three months before his senior class graduated preceded by his brother a year prior and his father as a marine during World War I.

Beale went to Parris Island, South Carolina, for boot camp before being signed to the USS Bennington, an aircraft carrier, as a loader for a 40 mm anti-aircraft gun. He also supported the landings at Iwo Gima and Okinawa, and he personally went ashore at Yokosuka for the occupation of Japan.

“If I had to do it over again, I would do it over again in a minute,” said Beale before thanking the quilters for their work.

Frank Rasbury served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1971. Although he joined as a private, he retired as a lieutenant colonel. He had numerous duty stations including Okinawa, Korea, Germany and Vietnam.

Rasbury learned Russian while part of military intelligence at Fort Worth and earned silver wings of a senior parachutist while serving as an executive officer in the 3rd Battalion, 508th Infantry. He also served in the Panama Canal Zone as 193rds Infantry Brigade’s intelligence officer. His medals include the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and many others. He has earned the unofficial title of “professional volunteer.”

“I am so proud of those I served with and to have been able to serve,” said Rasbury, “and I salute all of you for being here today.”

Deane Chickering served as airman 2nd class from 1952-1956. He joined after graduating from high school and was stationed at Westover Air Force Base as an air traffic controller during the Korean War.

Chickering recalled being 17 years old and among the top three students in his class being given their choice of base anywhere in the world. He chose Westover because it was 30 miles from his home, but it ended up being where he met his wife of 67 years. Additionally, one of his proudest moments was going on an honor flight to Washington.

“I really appreciate it, thank you very much,” said Chickering.

Raymond Pillitteri served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968. He served four years in the Air Force and two years in the Air National Guard. During this time, he was assigned to the 38th TAC Missile Wing at Hahn Air Force Base in Germany as a launch technician on the MACE, a ground-to-ground missile.

Pillitteri was later transferred to the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, where he was cross trained on the Minuteman 1 missile system and was team chief on Electro-Mechanical Team 31 (EMT 31). In the ANG, he served in a communications squadron stationed at Hartford-Bradley Airport in Connecticut and in a radar squadron at Jefferson Bricks in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I really enjoyed my time in the service,” said Pillitteri as he described his experiences.

James Petullo served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He served in the 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Medal and Purple Heart. He was drafted into the service followed by his two younger brothers, one of which was sent to Korea and the other became a lieutenant colonel.

“We were citizen soldiers, we were drafted, we went where we were sent,” said Petullo of those who were also drafted. “Luckily, some of us came home.”

Petullo was also in the 7th Cavalry Regiment, nicknamed the “Garryowen” division. He told a story in which the officer in charge celebrated the anniversary of Custard’s last stand in the jungle, noting that a sense of humor was beneficial when going into the service.

Shanda Taylor-Boyd served at a captain in the U.S. Army from 1982-2006. She enlisted and served in many different specialties throughout her career. She was commissioned into the Regular Army in the Military Police Corps as the first female at a then all-male Valley Forge Military Academy through the College Early Admissions Program.

Taylor-Boyd served in Germany in a tactical combat support MP company followed by a customs unit. Upon returning, she conducted pre-deployment operations in support of Desert Storm and Desert Shield Operations.

In 1994, she graduated from the University of Washington School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Subsequently, she was sworn into the Amry Nurse Corps, and she was assigned to Madigan Hospital in Tacoma, Washington.

Taylor-Boyd had back-to-back assignments in Germany, specifically at Heidelberg, Wiesbaden and Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Facility. She conducted medical pre-deployment operations in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom while also assigned in the Emergency Department.

Shortly after earning a master’s degree in human relations, she was catastrophically injured which ended her military career, retiring in 2006. She is one of the newest members of The Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. This organization is dedicated to preserving the TAI legacy and raising funds for scholarships.

“Truly, you are the ones that deserve to be acknowledged and recognized,” said Taylor-Boyd to gathered quilters and loved ones.

She shared her gratitude for the prayers, letters, support and encouragement that herself and other veterans receive from those back home.

If you would like to nominate a fellow veteran for a quilt of valor, go to www.qovf.org. Enter “Sheila Robbins, The Villages” as the QOVF leader, and the quilt request will go to Robbins for a presentation. Veterans from other states can be nominated, as well. Send a copy of the confirmation to Robbins2106@cfl.rr.com, and she will coordinate the request.