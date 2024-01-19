52.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...

CDD 6 recovers $4,487 after sale of house which had been in foreclosure

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 6 has recovered $4,487 after the sale of a house which had been in foreclosure.

District Counsel Mark Brionez announced the recovery of the money at Friday’s CDD 6 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home at 431 Folly Beach Court in the Village of Tall Trees had problems with mold, dead grass and weeds. It was the subject of a deed compliance hearing in 2023.

The home was purchased in 2005 by Kenneth Cathcart, who died in 2013. That same year, the ownership of the home was turned over to his wife, Joan. The home went into foreclosure.The District took over maintenance at the property.

This home at 431 Folly Beach Court has been in foreclosure and was purchased by the bank
This home at 431 Folly Beach Court has been in foreclosure and was purchased by the bank.

Brionez filed a lien against the property.

Fines had amounted to about $7,000, but the actual cost of maintenance and legal fees was far lower. There was not sufficient money left over from the sale of the home to meet the entire amount owed to CDD 6.

The board agreed to forgive the remaining fines and close the case. In the end, CDD 6 came out in the black and the home is back in compliance.

“You actually made money,” Brionez said.

As legal counsel for nearly all of the residential CDDs in The Villages, Brionez has made an effort to tighten up the lien process so supervisors won’t find themselves in the uncomfortable position of being asked to forgive fines at properties which have had compliance problems.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney resident wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

The golf carts come whizzing by our home

A Village of Amelia resident comments on the golf carts that come speeding by his home on Odell Circle.

It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident writes that it’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies, despite the facts.

Championship golf course winter rates

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers his thoughts on the winter rates at championship golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos