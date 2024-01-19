CDD 6 recovers $4,487 after sale of house which had been in foreclosure

Community Development District 6 has recovered $4,487 after the sale of a house which had been in foreclosure.

District Counsel Mark Brionez announced the recovery of the money at Friday’s CDD 6 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home at 431 Folly Beach Court in the Village of Tall Trees had problems with mold, dead grass and weeds. It was the subject of a deed compliance hearing in 2023.

The home was purchased in 2005 by Kenneth Cathcart, who died in 2013. That same year, the ownership of the home was turned over to his wife, Joan. The home went into foreclosure.The District took over maintenance at the property.

Brionez filed a lien against the property.

Fines had amounted to about $7,000, but the actual cost of maintenance and legal fees was far lower. There was not sufficient money left over from the sale of the home to meet the entire amount owed to CDD 6.

The board agreed to forgive the remaining fines and close the case. In the end, CDD 6 came out in the black and the home is back in compliance.

“You actually made money,” Brionez said.

As legal counsel for nearly all of the residential CDDs in The Villages, Brionez has made an effort to tighten up the lien process so supervisors won’t find themselves in the uncomfortable position of being asked to forgive fines at properties which have had compliance problems.