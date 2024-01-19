70.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 19, 2024
type here...

Enraged husband throws beer in wife’s face after finding message on her phone

By Staff Report
Alfred Wilde
Alfred Wilde

An enraged husband allegedly threw beer in his wife’s face after finding a message on her phone.

Alfred Wilde, 56, is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest Jan. 13 at his home on Quail Street after an 8-year-old child called 911 to report the altercation.

Wilde’s wife had been asleep that night when her husband went through her phone and found a picture and a text message on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He threw beer in her face, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground. He attempted to choke her and smashed her phone. She suffered a broken tooth during the attack.

The woman yelled for help, prompting the call to 911.

A criminal history check revealed that Wilde was convicted of battery in 1990 and 1998 in Orange County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney residents wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

The golf carts come whizzing by our home

A Village of Amelia resident comments on the golf carts that come speeding by his home on Odell Circle.

It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident writes that it’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies, despite the facts.

Championship golf course winter rates

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers his thoughts on the winter rates at championship golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos