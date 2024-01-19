Enraged husband throws beer in wife’s face after finding message on her phone

An enraged husband allegedly threw beer in his wife’s face after finding a message on her phone.

Alfred Wilde, 56, is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest Jan. 13 at his home on Quail Street after an 8-year-old child called 911 to report the altercation.

Wilde’s wife had been asleep that night when her husband went through her phone and found a picture and a text message on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He threw beer in her face, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground. He attempted to choke her and smashed her phone. She suffered a broken tooth during the attack.

The woman yelled for help, prompting the call to 911.

A criminal history check revealed that Wilde was convicted of battery in 1990 and 1998 in Orange County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail.