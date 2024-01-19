Neighbors vent frustration as hoarders return to old habits

Neighbors vented their frustration Friday as they told stories of hoarders who have returned to their old habits.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe has been a problem for years. Barbara Packard, who lives there with her adult son, has been warned repeatedly to clean up the property. The long saga at the Packard home began with torn screens on the lanai which the homeowner refused to repair. It escalated into a hoarding fiasco that upset the entire neighborhood.

For the moment, the home is in compliance.

However, Packard’s son Jeff, who has a criminal history, is apparently playing a cat-and-mouse game with Community Standards.

Neighbors are fed up and frustrated.

Raymond Menzel, who also lives on Blythewood Loop, went to the podium at Friday’s Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors meeting to explain what has been happening.

“We’ve all tried to help them. We’ve given them money. It’s been going on five years. It’s so frustrating,” Menzel said.

He explained that Jeff Packward continually brings home old grills, mowers and things he can fix up and sell. They are crammed into the garage, which is usually open. The junk spills out onto the driveway and into the yard.

Community Standards is called and the junk goes back into the garage. As soon as Community Standards is gone, it all comes back out.

Menzel said Jeff Packward is working late into the night, banging and making a lot of noise. Menzel said the situation must be awful for Barbara Packward, who relies on a walker.

“The house is completely full of stuff. It’s worse than the garage,” he said.

Blythewood Loop resident John Onofrey agreed the son is the problem.

“The issue isn’t Barbara Packard,” he said.

The irony is that she could end up behind bars because of her son’s activities.

A court case is being pursued by CDD 5 and she could be found in contempt. If she is, she could wind up in jail.

The board agreed to impose $500 daily fines if the property is found to be out of compliance again.