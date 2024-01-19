52.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...

Neighbors vent frustration as hoarders return to old habits

By Meta Minton

Neighbors vented their frustration Friday as they told stories of hoarders who have returned to their old habits.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe has been a problem for years. Barbara Packard, who lives there with her adult son, has been warned repeatedly to clean up the property. The long saga at the Packard home began with torn screens on the lanai which the homeowner refused to repair. It escalated into a hoarding fiasco that upset the entire neighborhood.

Hoarding has been a constant problem at the Packard home on Blythewood Loop
Hoarding has been a constant problem at the Packard home.

For the moment, the home is in compliance.

However, Packard’s son Jeff, who has a criminal history, is apparently playing a cat-and-mouse game with Community Standards.

Neighbors are fed up and frustrated.

Raymond Menzel, who also lives on Blythewood Loop, went to the podium at Friday’s Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors meeting to explain what has been happening.

“We’ve all tried to help them. We’ve given them money. It’s been going on five years. It’s so frustrating,” Menzel said.

He explained that Jeff Packward continually brings home old grills, mowers and things he can fix up and sell. They are crammed into the garage, which is usually open. The junk spills out onto the driveway and into the yard.

Community Standards is called and the junk goes back into the garage. As soon as Community Standards is gone, it all comes back out.

Menzel said Jeff Packward is working late into the night, banging and making a lot of noise. Menzel said the situation must be awful for Barbara Packward, who relies on a walker.

“The house is completely full of stuff. It’s worse than the garage,” he said.

Blythewood Loop resident John Onofrey agreed the son is the problem.

“The issue isn’t Barbara Packard,” he said.

The irony is that she could end up behind bars because of her son’s activities.

A court case is being pursued by CDD 5 and she could be found in contempt. If she is, she could wind up in jail.

The board agreed to impose $500 daily fines if the property is found to be out of compliance again.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney resident wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

The golf carts come whizzing by our home

A Village of Amelia resident comments on the golf carts that come speeding by his home on Odell Circle.

It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident writes that it’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies, despite the facts.

Championship golf course winter rates

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers his thoughts on the winter rates at championship golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos