52.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...

Owners of villa ordered to put back white picket fence at their home

By Meta Minton

The owners of a villa have been ordered to put back the white picket fence at their home in The Villages.

The home of Leonard and Delores Lezott at 413 Rose Croft Terrace in the Arlington Villas in the Village of Belvedere was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Lezotts removed their white picket fence and replaced it with block wall construction. They did so without submitting an application or receiving approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

A homeowner in the Arlington Villas took down the picket fence and put up a block wall
A homeowner in the Arlington Villas took down the picket fence and put up a block wall.

During the hearing, supervisors were shown photographs of the block wall.

“Every other house has a picket fence. This one sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Supervisor Mark Schweikert.

The Lezotts were ordered to remove the block wall and put back the white picket fence. They were given 30 days to bring the property back into compliance. If they fail to do so, they will face fines.

Delores Lezott has a history of bizarre behavior:

She was arrested last year after an alleged attack on her husband.

• The Boston native was arrested in 2019 in the theft of flowers in from the bench near the postal station in the Village of Belvedere. 

• In 2017, Lezott had been arrested after she was kicked out of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza. She was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program, thus avoiding prosecution.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney resident wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

The golf carts come whizzing by our home

A Village of Amelia resident comments on the golf carts that come speeding by his home on Odell Circle.

It’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident writes that it’s sad that so many people believe Trump’s lies, despite the facts.

Championship golf course winter rates

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers his thoughts on the winter rates at championship golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos