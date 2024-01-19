Owners of villa ordered to put back white picket fence at their home

The owners of a villa have been ordered to put back the white picket fence at their home in The Villages.

The home of Leonard and Delores Lezott at 413 Rose Croft Terrace in the Arlington Villas in the Village of Belvedere was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Lezotts removed their white picket fence and replaced it with block wall construction. They did so without submitting an application or receiving approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

During the hearing, supervisors were shown photographs of the block wall.

“Every other house has a picket fence. This one sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Supervisor Mark Schweikert.

The Lezotts were ordered to remove the block wall and put back the white picket fence. They were given 30 days to bring the property back into compliance. If they fail to do so, they will face fines.

Delores Lezott has a history of bizarre behavior:

• She was arrested last year after an alleged attack on her husband.

• The Boston native was arrested in 2019 in the theft of flowers in from the bench near the postal station in the Village of Belvedere.

• In 2017, Lezott had been arrested after she was kicked out of Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza. She was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program, thus avoiding prosecution.