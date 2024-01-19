70.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 19, 2024
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after vehicle found blocking traffic

By Staff Report
Jorge Raya
Jorge Raya

A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was found blocking traffic.

Jorge Luiz Raya, 27, was found sleeping at about 2:30 a.m. Friday at the wheel of a white 2008 Cadillac facing eastbound in the westbound lane of SE 79th Street in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was still in drive and it was running. A passenger in the Cadillac was also sleeping.

Raya was asked to step out of the vehicle and a deputy immediately noticed he was “unsteady on his feet” and had a “very strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting from (his) breath.” Raya said he’d consumed about three drinks at around midnight and a fourth drink at about 2 a.m. He said he had been at O’Malley’s Bar in Ocala.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He could not recite the alphabet and blamed the fact he “only had a middle school education.” He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,000.

