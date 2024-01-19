Thomas Edward Balthaser

April 7, 1950 – January 14, 2024

Thomas Edward Balthaser, 73, of Wildwood, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at his home. He was born on April 7, 1950, in Delaware, OH, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Larkin) Balthaser.

Thomas was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country with honor and dignity. He had a strong work ethic and a stubborn streak, but he was also loyal, dependable, trustworthy, and steadfast in everything he did. He loved fishing, especially in fresh water, and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Delila M. (Royals) Balthaser; his sons, Russell (Chelsea) Balthaser, Robby (Mandi) Balthaser, and Thomas E. (Marjorie) Balthaser; his twin brother, Jerry Balthaser; his 12 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.