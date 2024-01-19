70.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 19, 2024
Village of Largo resident appointed to seat on CDD 6 board

By Meta Minton
John Gordon Platt
John Gordon Platt

A Village of Largo resident has been appointed to a seat on the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

John Gordon Platt was selected to serve on the board during Friday’s meeting at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He fills a vacancy created in 2023 by the resignation of longtime Supervisor Tom Griffith. Platt’s term will run through November.

Platt has lived in the Village of Largo since 2018. Prior to that, he lived in the Village of Sabal Chase.

He is a Vietnam veteran and has served in the leadership of the King of The Road (KOTR) Chapter of the Antique Car Club of America.

