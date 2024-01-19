70.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 19, 2024
Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I recently attended a show at The Sharon that ended after 9 p.m. I enjoy the entertainment opportunities we have and take advantage as many as I can throughout the year. I was just curious as to why none of the restaurants near the venues, i.e., the Sharon, the Savannah or even the squares – why is nothing open after 9 p.m.? We came out of a wonderful show, great family entertainment and wanted to “nosh.” Maybe coffee or such and we ended up with Ruby Tuesdays open until 10 p.m. If there an ordinance or some sort that requires them to all close by 9? This could be a great money-making opportunity when there is a later show. I also noticed many people left the show early, not sure if this was due to dinner reservations. Thanks for the consideration.

Christine Zambianchi
Village of Fenney

 

