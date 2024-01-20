Brenda Sue Hawkins, 65, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on January 8, 2024.

Brenda was born in Cadillac, Michigan to William and Betty (Arnold) Long on December 18, 1958. She went to high school at Midland Dow High, Midland, MI. She worked as a florist for Norm’s Flower Petal for 20 plus years. She was involved with the Rosary Makers Group at Church, Red Hat Society, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Ceramic Class, Hosting Small Group Scripture Study in her home and lastly, she enjoyed her flowers and gardening was her passion.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Betty Long, her brother’s Johnny Long, David Long and Michael Long. Brenda is survived by her husband Michael Hawkins of Lady Lake, FL, her son Timothy (Brooke) Hawkins of Fort Campbell, TN, Brother Robert (Cindy) Long, Thomas Long, Sister’s Elizabeth Holcomb and Sandy Shaffer, grandchildren Alex, Harlow and Farron, many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Knights of Columbus Color Guard for their tribute during the Mass. Funeral service will be held at 1351 Page Place, Lady Lake, FL on January 26 at 8:30 a.m. with Very Rev. Ralph Duwell of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Shepherd, MI.