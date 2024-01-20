55.8 F
CDD 2 supervisor will offer information about upcoming road resurfacing

By Staff Report
A Community Development District 2 supervisor will offer information about upcoming road resurfacing projects during a Question & Answer session set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will host the program.

All of the roads within CDD 2, except for the roads in courtyard villas and patio villas, are owned and maintained by Sumter County.

“Based on prior contacts with Sumter County, resurfacing of District 2 roads are tentatively scheduled to commence during 2024,” Swiers said.

He will be updating residents with information received from the Sumter County Public Works Director regarding proposed scheduling dates for each district road, the type of resurfacing is to be done, and any other pertinent information that may be available.

The remainder of the meeting will consist of a presentation by Reb Benson regarding current topics being addressed by the Amenity Authority Committee, followed by the Q&A component.

For more information: Call Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to: Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

