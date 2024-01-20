Driver distracted by phone tells cop he’s immune from state laws

A driver distracted by his phone told a police officer he’s immune from state laws because he’s a “sovereign” citizen.

William Joseph Decker, 53, of Ocala, remained behind bars this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest earlier in the week by Fruitland Park police.

The Ohio native had been at the wheel of black Jeep SUV at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when an officer noticed Decker was “continuously staring down” at his phone which was in his left hand, according to an arrest report. The Jeep SUV had swerved several times and came in close proximity with other vehicles.

During a traffic stop, Decker claimed he did not have a driver’s license and did not require one because he is a “sovereign” citizen. He also said he was “nobody” and that “his religion prohibits him from having a name.” He refused to cooperate with the officer and “continued his rhetoric that his birth certificate and government name” are “not valid,” the officer wrote in the report.

Decker was placed into the back of patrol car and his Florida driver’s license was found in his wallet in the pocket of his pants. The officer learned that Decker’s license has been suspended due to failure to pay child support and unpaid traffic tickets. He has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

A suitcase found in the vehicle contained “multiple bottles of various pills.” One of the bottles contained a powdery substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

Decker was arrested on charges of drug possession, driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.