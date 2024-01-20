Golf course will be closed for stormwater pipe repair

A golf course in The Villages will be closed for the repair of a stormwater pipe.

Before installing cured-in-place pipe inside of the pipe located on Oakleigh Executive Golf Course, a trench must be dug to access and remove a damaged section of the existing pipe. This work will occur to the west of residences in the Cameron Villas on SE 78th Crowfield Avenue in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The pipe repair is being funded by Community Development District 4 to the tune of $227,665. The CDD 4 Board of Supervisors voted last year to award a contract for the work to Shenandoah General Construction.

The Oakleigh Executive Golf Course will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 22 and will be closed for the duration of the stormwater repairs.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.