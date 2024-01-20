Golf officials urge residents to be mindful of frost delays at courses

Golf officials are urging residents to be mindful of frost delays at courses here in The Villages.

As golf enthusiasts, superintendents do not like to delay play, but they are more concerned about turf damage and the quality of conditions for golfers.

Frost also creates a hardship on a golf facility’s staff as all course preparations are put to a halt until thawing occurs.

Golf carts can cause considerable damage, therefore personnel cannot maneuver around the course to mow, change cup positions or collect range balls.

Some points to consider:

• Frost is basically frozen dew that has crystalized on the grass, making it hard and brittle. A grass blade is actually 90 percent water, therefore it also freezes.

• Walking on frost-covered greens causes the plant to break and cell walls to rupture, thereby losing its ability to function normally.

• When damaged, the putting surface weakens and becomes more susceptible to disease and weeds.

• One foursome can leave several hundred footprints on each green, causing extensive damage.

• A short delay while the frost melts can preserve the quality of the greens and prevent needless repairs.