The Villages
Saturday, January 20, 2024
One-eyed dog loves to play in the water and needs a good home

By Staff Report

A one-eyed dog who loves to play in the water is in need of a good home.

Grizzly is a mixed-breed four-year-old dog that is very energetic, especially when you walk up to his kennel. However,  once he settles down he loves to show off his tricks. Grizzly really enjoys his toys and he’ll entertain himself for hours.

Need a water dog? Then he’s your boy for boating, swimming or anything in between. Grizzly would be great in a home where he could be the main star, but is willing to share his space with other housemates after a proper introduction. Grizzly had his eye removed due to complications, but that doesn’t stop him from being a lovable companion.

There are more than 100 dogs at Sumter County Animal Services looking for home in the county facility. The dogs need more than a life in the shelter; they need a good, loving home. If interested in fostering or adopting dogs and cats, go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

