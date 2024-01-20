Suspected car thief claims he stole vehicle to drive himself to drug rehab

A suspected car thief claimed he stole a woman’s vehicle to drive himself to drug rehabilitation.

The Coleman woman had been asleep in her bed on Jan. 11 when she woke up to find her vehicle and the key were missing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She suspected the thief was 31-year-old Michael Anthony Music and when she called him, he admitted he had taken her vehicle. He told her he was driving himself to a drug rehabilitation center. She ordered him to immediately return the car, which he failed to do.

He showed up at the woman’s home on Thursday, with the car. She called law enforcement.

He was arrested on a charge of vehicle theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.