38.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...

Traffic will be impacted by Morse bridge embankment restoration work

By Staff Report

Traffic will be impacted by upcoming Morse Boulevard bridge embankment restoration work.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 29 and work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District Property Management will be performing revetment for the island’s shoreline below the Morse Boulevard bridge to prevent erosion. This will involve clearing the area and installing rip-rap around the shoreline. The main area of construction will be stationed at the Sunset Park lookout at the center of the bridge. The park will be closed for the duration of the project. Curbing will be removed between the golf cart lane and automotive lane to allow entry and exit for equipment and construction materials. Construction flagmen will direct traffic when construction vehicles are commuting the bridge.

If you have any questions,  call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers should be punished for revved up golf carts

A Pensacola Villas resident is driving the speed limit in her golf cart. She is infuriated by those who aren’t doing the same.

Hunter Biden’s computer

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some thoughts on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Raising the rates until May 31 a slap in the face to full-time residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident vents about the condition of championship golf courses in The Villages and the cost to play them.

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney resident wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

Photos