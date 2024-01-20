Traffic will be impacted by Morse bridge embankment restoration work

Traffic will be impacted by upcoming Morse Boulevard bridge embankment restoration work.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 29 and work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District Property Management will be performing revetment for the island’s shoreline below the Morse Boulevard bridge to prevent erosion. This will involve clearing the area and installing rip-rap around the shoreline. The main area of construction will be stationed at the Sunset Park lookout at the center of the bridge. The park will be closed for the duration of the project. Curbing will be removed between the golf cart lane and automotive lane to allow entry and exit for equipment and construction materials. Construction flagmen will direct traffic when construction vehicles are commuting the bridge.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.