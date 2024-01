To the Editor:

My golf cart is set for 20 miles per hour and I knew this when our cart was purchased in 2016. I have no problem at all in obeying the speed limit. If I wanted to get to my destination quicker, I would drive my car. I can’t tell you how many times golf cart drivers pass me. It happens all the time and it infuriates me. I sincerely hope those people who have their carts fixed to go faster, will pay the price!

Jo Ellen Shaw

Pensacola Villas