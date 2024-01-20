William Merritt

William (Bill) Merritt, (64), of The Villages Fl passed away on January 13,2024, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born September 17, 1959 to the late William C. and Joan (Gammons) Merritt in Middleboro MA.

He was raised in Middleboro and graduated from Middleboro High School in 1977. After graduating he joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard, 211th Field Artillery. He retired after 26 years of service that included a tour of duty during the Bosnian Campaign in 1996. He was a member of the International Union of Elevator Contractors Local 4 Boston MA. Working for Dover Elevator and Thyssen-Krupp before retirement.

Ever the lover of history, Bill studied history and archeology at Bridgewater State University. He participated in an archeological dig in the town of Middleboro in the summer of 2019. He graduated with a degree in history in December 2021.

Always a punster, Bill loved a good joke and a good laugh with people he enjoyed. He had a lifetime passion for trains and loved model railroading, in particular the New York, Hartford and New Haven Railroad. He had recently joined The Villages Model Railroad Club. Until recently you could find Bill at the gym (at O dark thirty ) 6 days a week. He enjoyed spending afternoons at the pool, going to the shooting range, archery range, or golfing with his son John.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Willian C. and Joan Merritt, and Parent-in-law, John (Jack) and Gloris Wilkinson, brothers-in-law John E. Wilkinson and Frank D. Coutinho.

Bill is survived by his wife Donn-Jean (Wilkinson) Merritt and their son John C. Merritt of The Villages Fl. He is also survived by his brother Jeffery C. Merritt of Taunton, MA sister Marianne Coutinho of Middleboro MA., Brother-in-law Dean Rigo of Taunton MA., sister-in-law Suzanne Wilkinson of The Villages, FL. as well as several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Interment will be at The National Veterans cemetery on January 22,2024 at 11:00 at Bushnell Fl. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of William Merritt.