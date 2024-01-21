Officials question Villages’ pool ID policy as apartments encircle The Villages

Officials are questioning The Villages’ pool ID policy as a daunting number of apartment buildings encircle The Villages and airbnbs sprout within its borders.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova has repeatedly challenged The Villages Recreation Department stance that it will not require swimmers in the water to get out of the pool and show their resident ID or guest ID.

“They will not be making people get out of the pools to check their IDs,” Bova reported back to his fellow board members this past week. “They say it’s not ‘customer friendly.’”

Bova represents CDD 10 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466. He has repeatedly raised the issue of “outsiders” swimming in the pools and taking advantage of other amenities in The Villages.

“I have lost count of the number of people who have complained to me,” Bova said.

He said the growth of The Villages has attracted new construction of homes and apartments right outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. There has also been an explosion of short-term rentals by booking agencies such as airbnb.

“We have apartments going up across from Pinellas and all the rental houses,” he said. “Apartments are going up all over the place.”

Plenty of residents have complained about “fence jumpers” visiting swimming pools in The Villages.

CDD 10 Supervisor Christine Bradshaw said she wants to go to District Manger Kenny Blocker and ask about the policy of not requiring swimmers to get out of the water and show their IDs.

“I would like to know Mr. Blocker’s opinion,” she said.

