Sumter County Animal Services will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

In order to provide the additional care needed for the high volume of dogs and cats in their care, Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays except making and completing appointments to adopt an animal.

“This schedule change will provide our hard-working staff with more opportunities to care for the animal by way of enrichment through group play, walking, grooming and other needs,” said Gary Herrero, Animal Services Manager. “We are still maintaining the ability for the public to come and adopt through appointments, so we can ensure that a staff member is ready to give the best experience to potential adopters and reach our goal of getting the animals into forever homes.”

Animal Services will continue to be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday including to serve those surrendering their animals.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/Animals