55.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...

Sumter County Animal Services will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

By Staff Report

In order to provide the additional care needed for the high volume of dogs and cats in their care, Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays except making and completing appointments to adopt an animal.

“This schedule change will provide our hard-working staff with more opportunities to care for the animal by way of enrichment through group play, walking, grooming and other needs,” said Gary Herrero, Animal Services Manager. “We are still maintaining the ability for the public to come and adopt through appointments, so we can ensure that a staff member is ready to give the best experience to potential adopters and reach our goal of getting the animals into forever homes.”

Animal Services will continue to be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday including to serve those surrendering their animals.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/Animals 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace

A Village of McClure resident argues that former President Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace. It shows he has no respect for the legal system.

Prices climb while conditions decline at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests The Villages is not living up the reputation it once had when it came to golf courses.

Villagers should be punished for revved up golf carts

A Pensacola Villas resident is driving the speed limit in her golf cart. She is infuriated by those who aren’t doing the same.

Hunter Biden’s computer

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some thoughts on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Photos