The Villages Magic Club invites residents to annual Magic Showcase

The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its third annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 26. It will be held at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center at Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Villages. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no admission charge. Villagers and guests with a guest ID are welcome to attend.

The showcase is not a stage show. Rather, it is an expo at which 20 members of the Magic Club will be simultaneously demonstrating their magic skills at tables around the room. Approximately 350 Villagers and their guests enjoyed last year’s Magic Showcase as they watched in awe at the mystifying magic effects demonstrated by club members. Many of last year’s performers will be back along with some new performers.