55.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...

The Villages Magic Club invites residents to annual Magic Showcase

By Staff Report

The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its third annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 26. It will be held at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center at Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Villages. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no admission charge. Villagers and guests with a guest ID are welcome to attend.

The showcase is not a stage show. Rather, it is an expo at which 20 members of the Magic Club will be simultaneously demonstrating their magic skills at tables around the room. Approximately 350 Villagers and their guests enjoyed last year’s Magic Showcase as they watched in awe at the mystifying magic effects demonstrated by club members. Many of last year’s performers will be back along with some new performers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace

A Village of McClure resident argues that former President Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace. It shows he has no respect for the legal system.

Prices climb while conditions decline at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests The Villages is not living up the reputation it once had when it came to golf courses.

Villagers should be punished for revved up golf carts

A Pensacola Villas resident is driving the speed limit in her golf cart. She is infuriated by those who aren’t doing the same.

Hunter Biden’s computer

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some thoughts on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Photos