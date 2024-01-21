55.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Villagers’ daughter sentenced after altercation involving ‘homophobic slurs’

By Staff Report
Ashley Brook James
The daughter of couple in The Villages has been placed on probation after an altercation which involved “homophobic slurs” at a popular restaurant.

Ashley Brook James, 35, who lives with her parents in the Lilly Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. She has been placed on probation for one year.

James was with “a large group of individuals who were causing a scene” at about 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at Gator’s Dockside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The manager reported that there were multiple “homophobic” sexual slurs made by members of the group. The manager ordered them to leave. As the manager escorted them out, she attempted to lock the door behind them.

James became “irate” and claimed the door was being closed on her father. The manager told police that James pulled at her shirt and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. James fled in a golf cart, but was later located by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses backed up the manager’s account of what happened and added that she had to cover her head with her hands and retreat for safety during the alleged attack by James.

