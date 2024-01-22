Disturbed vet who terrorized neighbors in The Villages back behind bars

A disturbed Air Force veteran who last year terrorized neighbors in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Brian Kissinger, 55, who previously lived in the Ashleigh Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove, was booked Friday at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with theft.

He had taken his Ford Ranger truck to a Walmart in Ocala in November for new tires, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He gave a key to a service technician and went into the store where he purchased several items. After the work on his truck had been completed and it was parked outside the garage, Kissinger got into the truck and used a second key to start it. He drove away and did not pay for the new tires, valued at $566.

A representative of the store phoned Kissinger, who said he was out of town. He offered to use a credit card to pay over the phone, but the store representative said a credit card purchase could not be transacted over the phone. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy attempted several times to call Kissinger, but he eventually blocked the deputy’s calls.

Last year, Kissinger was ordered to get a mental health evaluation and make restitution to his neighbors in The Villages. Neighbors endured Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which included ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his truck’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents had described keeping guns and knives handy as they said they were fearful of Kissinger.