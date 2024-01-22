Driver ticketed after attempting U-turn in roundabout in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after attempting a U-turn and crashing into a pickup in a roundabout in The Villages.

The driver of the four-door passenger car was traveling at 3:25 p.m. Monday eastbound on Stillwater Trail at Morse Boulevard when the driver attempted a U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The car collided with a pickup which was also eastbound on Stillwater Trail.

There were no injuries. The driver of the car was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.