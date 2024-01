Lynne McKee Rife, age 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, after a long illness while under the care of hospice.

She was born on December 17, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William Dreher and Virginia Meyers.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Lynne Rife, Christian Rife (Dena), and Jonathan Rife (Irene); 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Dreher.

Family services will be private.