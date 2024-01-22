Mary Schulte Smith

May 10, 1934- January 6, 2024

Mary L. Schulte Smith, of Summerfield, Florida, born to William and Estelle Ellis in Cheviot, Ohio on May 10th, 1934, passed away in her home on January 6, 2024, at the age of 89.

A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Mary found joy in spending time with friends and family, especially relishing card games that brought laughter and fun. Her sense of adventure was satisfied through years of traveling around the world.

She most cherished her 64 years of marriage. Mary met Paul Schulte when they were students at the University of Cincinnati. They were blessed with seven children before their 39 year journey was cut short by Paul’s battle with Lymphoma.

Mary found love again after moving to Pinellas Park, Florida where she met Patrick Smith. They moved together to Summerfield, Florida where they celebrated another 25 years of joyful marriage.

Mary was predecead by her sisters Estelle McHugh and Shirley Gagnon, her brother Billy, her husband Paul A. Schulte, her son Paul W. Schulte, her son-in-law George Palkowski, and her daughter-in-law Kathryn Schulte.

She is survived by her husband Patrick Smith, her daughter-in-law Suzanne Schulte (Mark Habersetzer), her children Bruce Schulte (Nanci Regnier), Jennifer Palkowski, Deborah (and Dale) Monnin, Gary (and Janice) Schulte, Bradley (and Carla) Schulte, Sally (and Terry) Clapp, Patrick’s daughter Frances (and Robert) Perricone, 20 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Mary’s family and extended circle of loved ones, will forever carry the warmth and memories of her care-free and loving spirit.

Mary’s family will welcome friends at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at St. Mark The Evangelist Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Mary’s honor to either St Jude’s or Boystown, two of her favorite charities.