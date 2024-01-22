Residents contend checking of IDs should be stepped up at pools

Residents of The Villages contend checking of IDs should be stepped up at pools.

Susan Neely is renting in The Villages for three months and said checking of IDs at swimming pools should be expected.

“We don’t have any problem about being asked to get out of the pool to show our ID. It makes us feel safe to know that they are checking that we have the right to use the facilities. It is the best way to ensure that outsiders do not have the ability to use The Villages’ facilities,” Neely said.

Villager Victor Czarnecki agrees. What’s the big deal?

“I too agree that everyone needs to show their ID at the pools. If I’m in a pool, I always offer to get out and show my ID. It’s really not that difficult. I’m not sure that if we had a card reader at the gate to insert, people would open it for others? I know I wouldn’t. We need to protect what we pay for,” he said.

Longtime resident David Robinson wonders where the ID checkers are and what they are doing

“As a resident of The Villages for 18 years I have never been asked for ID at pools! I personally would not mind getting out of the pool to show my identification! The Villages has become too lax on this,” he said.

Christine Berg said the ID checkers are ready and willing to look the other way.

“The IDs are not necessary at certain pools, as I witnessed a Villages employee telling an outsider, specific pools that do not check IDs, and therefore (they) could bring friends and use our facilities. Appalling,” Berg said.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Ed Coleman echoed the sentiments of a Community Development District 10 supervisor who said last week that the Recreation Department views stringent ID checks and asking swimmers to get out of the water as not being “customer friendly.”

Coleman suggested the Recreation Department is missing the point.

“This isn’t a matter of being customer friendly, it’s a matter of securing our amenity facilities,” Coleman said.