Unlicensed driver from Venezuela arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

An unlicensed driver from Venezuela was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Hanner Arturo Zambrano Munoz, 35, of Summerfield, was driving a black Toyota Camry at about 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 in Oxford when he was pulled over for an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Zambrano Munoz indicated he has been in the United States for about five months and does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for an inoperable taglight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.