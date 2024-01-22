61.1 F
The Villages
Monday, January 22, 2024
Villager arrested after fleeing altercation at The Villages hospital

By Staff Report
A Villager was arrested after fleeing an altercation at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Donald Michael Latessa, 65, who lives in the Mangrove Villas, was at the hospital on Thursday when he began shouting profanities at a woman who was at the hospital visiting a patient, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman took out her phone to record Latessa’s behavior, prompting him to knock the phone from her hand. The phone hit the head of a patient, who was being visited by the woman and Latessa. The patient suffered a bump on the head.

A hospital security guard escorted Latessa from the premises. He left in a gray Ford Mustang.

He was taken into custody on Sunday on two felony counts of battery. A criminal history check revealed Latessa had previously been convicted of assault in Ohio. He was initially held without bond.

James Dockham got it wrong on Trump!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident attempts to correct the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and his interpretation about the presidency of Donald Trump.

Villages-News.com needs to filter out outlandish Letters to the Editor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident urges Villages-News.com to filter out some of the outlandish Letters to the Editor.

Golf cart speeds have been exaggerated

A Village of Hawkins resident contends the “hype” has been overblown about the speed of golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace

A Village of McClure resident argues that former President Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace. It shows he has no respect for the legal system.

