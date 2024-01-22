Villager arrested after fleeing altercation at The Villages hospital

A Villager was arrested after fleeing an altercation at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Donald Michael Latessa, 65, who lives in the Mangrove Villas, was at the hospital on Thursday when he began shouting profanities at a woman who was at the hospital visiting a patient, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman took out her phone to record Latessa’s behavior, prompting him to knock the phone from her hand. The phone hit the head of a patient, who was being visited by the woman and Latessa. The patient suffered a bump on the head.

A hospital security guard escorted Latessa from the premises. He left in a gray Ford Mustang.

He was taken into custody on Sunday on two felony counts of battery. A criminal history check revealed Latessa had previously been convicted of assault in Ohio. He was initially held without bond.