51.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 22, 2024
type here...

Vincent Joseph Cuccia

By Staff Report

Vincent Joseph Cuccia
May 3, 1937 – January 14, 2024

Vincent J. Cuccia, 86, of The Villages, Florida, 86 passed away on January 14, 2024. He was born May 3, 1937, in the Bronx, NY to Frank and Josephine Cuccia

Vincent was a successful lawyer in Manhattan and Wappingers Falls, NY, where he ran a private practice for over 30 years. He loved golf, playing poker with his friends, and watching classic movies. He was an avid supporter of the arts and enjoyed attending the opera.

Vincent was preceded in death by his Parents, brother, and wife, Nancy Cuccia, and former wife, Ann Cuccia. He is survived by his Children, Daniel Cuccia, Vincent Cuccia, and Joanne Cuccia-Fenton, and his Grandchildren, Julianne and Jonathan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart speeds have been exaggerated

A Village of Hawkins resident contends the “hype” has been overblown about the speed of golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace

A Village of McClure resident argues that former President Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace. It shows he has no respect for the legal system.

Prices climb while conditions decline at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests The Villages is not living up the reputation it once had when it came to golf courses.

Villagers should be punished for revved up golf carts

A Pensacola Villas resident is driving the speed limit in her golf cart. She is infuriated by those who aren’t doing the same.

Photos