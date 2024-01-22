Vincent Joseph Cuccia

May 3, 1937 – January 14, 2024

Vincent J. Cuccia, 86, of The Villages, Florida, 86 passed away on January 14, 2024. He was born May 3, 1937, in the Bronx, NY to Frank and Josephine Cuccia

Vincent was a successful lawyer in Manhattan and Wappingers Falls, NY, where he ran a private practice for over 30 years. He loved golf, playing poker with his friends, and watching classic movies. He was an avid supporter of the arts and enjoyed attending the opera.

Vincent was preceded in death by his Parents, brother, and wife, Nancy Cuccia, and former wife, Ann Cuccia. He is survived by his Children, Daniel Cuccia, Vincent Cuccia, and Joanne Cuccia-Fenton, and his Grandchildren, Julianne and Jonathan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.