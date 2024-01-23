74 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By Staff Report
July 14, 1929 – January 12, 2024

Albert W. Kopiec, age 94, of Summerfield, FL passed away suddenly on January 12, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice at 11:09PM.

Albert was born on July 14, 1929, to his parents, Frank and Martha in Chicago, IL. He worked for 40 years as a mechanical engineer at Verson Steel Press Co. He was an active man who was deeply involved in church and served 4 years in the US Air Force. Albert enjoyed cards, playing golf, and traveling with his friends. His family and friends will remember him as a great, loving father and caring person.

Albert is survived by his daughter, Sharon Willcox of Mansfield, OH; sons, Mark Kopiec of Summerfield, FL, Earl Kopiec of Hyannis, MA, and Mike Kopiec of St, John, IN.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Kopiec of Chicago, IL; brother, Alex of Chicago, IL; sisters, Lillian, Rose, and Cecelia, of Chicago, IL.

