DUI suspect arrested after found in wee hours in restaurant parking lot

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found in the wee hours in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Colton James Quale, 26, of Lady Lake, was found at about 3 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant at Lady Lake Crossing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer became suspicious after spotting the blue Toyota Corolla in the parking lot at an hour when the restaurant was obviously closed.

The officer approached the vehicle and saw an open can of Corona beer in the cup holder. There was also a case of Corona beer in the back seat of the vehicle.

Quale was “slumped back” in the driver’s seat with his “left leg hanging outside of the vehicle,” the report said. The vehicle was running.

He had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath” and was “unsteady on his feet.” Three receipts from a local bar were found in the pocket of his pants. They were timestamped between 10 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Quale refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.