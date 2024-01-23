Linda Shoemaker

September 8, 1947 – January 19, 2024

In loving memory of Linda Pierson Shoemaker, 76, who passed on January 19th, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Linda, the youngest of two, was born and raised in Missouri. She met the love of her life, Roy Shoemaker, on a blind date during college while he was on assignment in the army. They soon married and, after living briefly in Roy’s hometown of Brooklyn, NY, settled on Long Island, raising their family together.

After raising her children, Linda started her career as a teacher’s aide. In 1997, Linda and Roy retired to The Villages, FL, where she embraced the community, participating in various activities and forming meaningful friendships.

Linda is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Roy and son Roy, Jr. She is fondly remembered by her devoted daughters Michelle Accordino and Debbie Karrmann (Dan), along with grandchildren Lauren and Brett Accordino, and Grace Accordino Bartholomew (Dezmond). Linda’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, including her great-grandson Lucius. She will be forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 3 to 6 p.m. January 26 at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N. U.S. Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.