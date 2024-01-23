Linda Shoemaker

74 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
September 8, 1947 – January 19, 2024

In loving memory of Linda Pierson Shoemaker, 76, who passed on January 19th, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Linda, the youngest of two, was born and raised in Missouri. She met the love of her life, Roy Shoemaker, on a blind date during college while he was on assignment in the army. They soon married and, after living briefly in Roy’s hometown of Brooklyn, NY, settled on Long Island, raising their family together.

After raising her children, Linda started her career as a teacher’s aide. In 1997, Linda and Roy retired to The Villages, FL, where she embraced the community, participating in various activities and forming meaningful friendships.

Linda is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Roy and son Roy, Jr. She is fondly remembered by her devoted daughters Michelle Accordino and Debbie Karrmann (Dan), along with grandchildren Lauren and Brett Accordino, and Grace Accordino Bartholomew (Dezmond). Linda’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, including her great-grandson Lucius. She will be forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 3 to 6 p.m. January 26 at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N. U.S. Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

Letters to the Editor

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over.

Why can’t people get out of pool to show an ID?

A Village of Dunedin resident says tennis and pickleball players frequently have their games interrupted to show an ID. Why can people in pools be asked to show IDs?

James Dockham got it wrong on Trump!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident attempts to correct the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and his interpretation about the presidency of Donald Trump.

Villages-News.com needs to filter out outlandish Letters to the Editor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident urges Villages-News.com to filter out some of the outlandish Letters to the Editor.

Golf cart speeds have been exaggerated

A Village of Hawkins resident contends the “hype” has been overblown about the speed of golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

