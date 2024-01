To the Editor:

To Roger Totten and All:

Some of the reasons for the condition of the courses are:

1. People refusing to ride two to a cart. Three million rounds of golf equal 12 million tires running across the fairways.

2: Not following basic golf etiquette. Sanding tee/fairway divots, not fixing ball marks on the greens, not raking bunkers.

Thank you all for supporting the courses in The Villages.

James Renegar

Village of Summerhill